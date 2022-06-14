Farah Khan makes Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, crew dance to Main Hoon Na’s song, video goes viral

Farah Khan/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri are currently shooting in Croatia for their next film directed by Anand Tiwari. The film's crew is joined by the choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan for the shoot of a romantic song in the European nation. It seems that the team is having amazing fun seeing the photos and videos on social media.

Farah took to her Instagram handle on the night of Monday, 13 June, and shared a clip in which she can be seen making the entire crew dance to Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal from her first directorial Main Hoon Na. Vicky, Tripti, Anand, and Amritpal Bindra, along with the other crew members are seen recreating the popular track as Farah walks ahead of them.

Along with sharing the video, the Om Shanti Om director wrote, "When the whole crew dances u know its bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @tripti_dimri" and added black heart emojis. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Bollywood celebrities were quick to react to the video. Karan Johar took to the comments section and wrote, "This is epic" along with adding several claps emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Hahahaha.. Amrit Bindra is so cute", to which Farah replied, "cutest!! Fell down 2ce b4 the cue".

"Farah... @bindraamritpal has stolen the Thunder from you", wrote Chunky Panday and Farah replied him "@chunkypanday he is THE thunder". Shweta Bachchan also added, "Outstanding. Amrit @bindraamritpal was the best." Maheep Kapoor loved the clip as she wrote, "Love ittt".



For the unversed, the original song featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao grooving to the beats of Anu Malik crooned by Sonu Nigam and Sabri Brothers. The film and its soundtrack with songs such as Main Hoon Na Title Track, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekhi, Gori Gori, and this dance number, were a blockbuster hit.