Farah Khan's throwback pic features 'background dancers' Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar - See

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a fun throwback picture on social media, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor.

In the picture, which dates back to more than two decades, the celebrities can be seen having a gala time, dancing at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet.

In the caption, Farah shared, "Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock. spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.. #dancelikenooneiswatching."

Seeing the priceless picture, B-town members jumped to the comments section. "So fun," Zoya Akhtar commented. "Wah," Karan Johar added. Maheep Kapoor wrote, "love it !!!!" Sanjay Kapoor asked, "Where are the Dulha dulhan." To this, Farah replied, "dulhan is behind papaji.. half face.. dulha was (rolling eyes emoticon)"

Sanjay and Maheep tied the knot in December 1998. They are parents to daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. Their daughter Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with the film 'Bedhadak', presented by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Maheep will be seen in season 2 of Netflix's show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. In February, Maheep had shared a photo with Seema Khan, Sohail Khan's wife, posing in front of the Gateway of India. She added the hashtags "#TheFabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives #Season2 #ItsAWrap" in the caption. She followed it up with emojis showing a clap board, clinking champagne glasses, and a red heart.

Sanjay Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Madhuri Dixit starrer Netflix web series, 'The Fame Game'.