Fans trend 'We Love You Salman Khan' after superstar gets relief in blackbuck poaching case

In a major relief to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, in the blackbuck poaching case, the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismissed the plea of the State Government of Rajasthan where it alleged that the 'Wanted' star actor had given a fake affidavit in connection with Arms Act.

According to ANI, Salman Khan's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat confirmed the new and said to media persons in a byte, "Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed both the pleas of the State Government, in a detailed order. We had replied in 2006 itself that no false affidavits were presented and such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman Khan."

Soon after the news came to, Bhaijaan fans started rejoicing and showering the actor with love on social media.

"I'm So Happy And Emotional, Can't Express My Happiness In Words! WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN," wrote a Twitter user.

"I REPEAT NOTHING WRONG CAN HAPPEN WITH OUR BHAI #SalmanKhan ...!! BCZ EVERY INDIAN'S PRAYERS ARE WITH U ......!! AND U CANT BE WRONG

#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan," wrote yet another user.

"Literally i got goosebumps whenever i heard this news so happy @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for u.. May Allah give u all happiness and everything you want hands #Salmankhan," commented another fan on Twitter.

Earlier, on February 10, Salman Khan had apologised for 'mistakenly' submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur session court in 2003, during his hearing in a case related to the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998.

Salman appeared before the Jodhpur session court for the hearing of his appeal against conviction in the blackbuck poaching case through video conferencing. His lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told the court that the affidavit was mistakenly submitted to the court on August 8, 2003, for which the actor should be forgiven.

During the hearing, Saraswat said, "The affidavit was mistakenly given on August 8, 2003, as Salman had forgotten that his licence was given for renewal because he was too busy. Therefore, he mentioned that the licence had gone missing in the court."

Salman was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. At that time, a case under Arms Act was registered against him and the court had asked him to submit his arms licence.

Salman gave an affidavit in the court in 2003, saying that he had lost the licence. He also lodged an FIR at the Bandra police station in Mumbai in this connection.

However, the court later came to know that Salman's arm licence was not lost, but had been submitted for renewal.

Public prosecutor Bhavani Singh Bhati had then demanded that a case of misleading the court should be filed against the actor.

A trial court in 2018 had convicted Salman and awarded five-year imprisonment to him for the killing of two blackbucks during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in October 1998. The actor had challenged the trial court verdict in the sessions court. Salman's fellow actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who were present on the spot in Kankani along with him, have been acquitted.