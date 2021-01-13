Fact Check: Is viral photo of Anushka Sharma holding a baby at the hospital real?

Since the time Virat Kohli announced that Anushka Sharma and he are blessed with a baby girl, the Internet has exploded. From congratulatory messages, memes to baby name suggestions, netizens are leaving no stone unturned in making them a trending topic. Amid that, a photo has also been circulated of Anushka holding a baby straight from the hospital. Fake Alert! Yes, the photo has been taken from a stock image and morphed with a photo of Anushka.

One of the tweets which used this photo read as "#ViratKohli & #anushkasharma blessed with baby girl..! Jan 11 #Virushkababygirl #Virushka."

Check out the tweets below:

Earlier during an interaction with Vogue India, Anushka had spoken about maintaining privacy when it comes to Virat and her baby. She had said, "We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye, we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

Meanwhile, Virat's brother Vikas Kohli had shared a photo of a baby's feet and wrote, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house."

Soon after that, people started speculating that the photo is of Virushka's baby. However, Vikas later clarified with a post stating, "Guys let me clarify that the picture I posted yesterday to congratulate Anushka and Virat is a random picture of the baby... As some media channels are reporting... Posting to clarify."