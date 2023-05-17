Search icon
Esha Gupta makes her Cannes Film Festival debut, walks the red carpet at opening ceremony in white thigh-high slit gown

Apart from Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, and Sara Ali Khan will be making their debuts at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

Esha Gupta at Cannes Film Festival 2023/Instagram

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 has begun with celebrities walking the red carpet at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 16. Esha Gupta has made her debut at the prestigious film festival in a stunning white thigh-high slit gown, as she posed and smiled for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Her pictures are now going viral across the internet.

Esha opted for the white gown, highlighted with a collar and delicate lace flowers on the neck, designed by Nicolas Jebran and she was styled by Victor Blanco for the opening ceremony. The actress is a part of the Indian delegation at Cannes 2023, which is led by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

Apart from the Humshakals actress, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, content creator Dolly Singh, and Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K will be making their debut at the 76th edition of the international film festival this year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Four Indian films have made it to the official selection at Cannes 2023 including Kanu Behl's Agra, which will have its world premiere at the Directors' Fortnight, and Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, which will be screened at Midnight Screenings section.

For the unversed, Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 crime thriller Jannat 2 in which she was paired opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was last seen in the crime drama web series Aashram 3 headlined by Bobby Deol and starring an ensemble of actors including Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, and Tushar Pandey among others.

