Vijay Varma corrects portal stating he is making Cannes debut this year, shares pic from red carpet from 2013

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 16 to May 27 at the French Riviera. Multiple Indian celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vijay Varma among others will be seen walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival.

It is being wrongly assumed that Vijay Varma is making his debut at Cannes this year as reported by several media portals. When one such portal shared the news of the actor jetting off to the French city on its Twitter handle with the caption, "#VijayVarma gears up for his first-ever #Cannes!", the actor himself corrected the portal and revealed that he made his debut at Cannes in 2013.

Sharing his photo from when he walked the red carpet ten years back for the world premiere of his film Monsoon Shootout, Vijay wrote, "Not my first time. First time was in 2013 with my film Monsoon Shootout. I’m going after a decade", adding a dancing person and a face wearing goggles emojis.

For the unversed, Monsoon Shootout was a neo-noir action thriller film directed by Amit Kumar. Apart from the Gully Boy actor, the film also featured Geetanjali Thapa, Sreejita De, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide in December 2017, four years after its premiere at Cannes in the Midnight Screenings section.

Not my first time. First time was in 2013 with my film Monsoon Shootout. I’m going after a decade https://t.co/yyJuX1ylMF pic.twitter.com/JqgMzaeuiG — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is presently earning widespread acclaim for his brilliant performance as the serial killer Anand Swarnakar in the crime drama series Dahaad. Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah are also seen in the leading roles in the Prime Video show created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.



