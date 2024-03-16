Twitter
Emraan Hashmi's fan asks him 'girlfriend kaise banate hai', actor's witty reply impresses netizens: 'Meri 2004 se...'

A fan asked Emraan Hashmi to give him tips about wooing a girl. The actor's reply won netizens.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 06:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Emraan Hashmi (Image source: Twitter)
Actor Emraan Hashmi is enjoying the phase of his back-to-back releases. After making a solid comeback with Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Emraan impressed his fans with the series Showtime. Emraan is a fine performer on the screen and he has a witty side of him on social media. On Saturday Emraan held an AMA session on Twitter, and he answered several questions of his fans. 

A fan asked him to give him tips about wooing a girl. The internet user wrote, "Bhai girlfriend kaise bnate hai thode se tips de do please." Emraan noticed the tweet, and he came up with a witty response, proudly recalling his initial films. He said, "Meri 2004 se 2010 tak koi bhi film utha kar dekh lo . Kuch tips zaroor mil jayengi." 

Here's Emraan Hashmi's tweet 

In the initial years of his career, Emraan earned the title of Serial Kisser. Emraan's films in mid-2000 include hit titles Murder, Aksar, Aashiq Banaya Apne, Jaanat, Awarapan, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, and Murder 2.

On the work front, Emraan has an interesting line-up, including Ae Watan Mere Watan and OG. In Sara Ali Khan's film, Emraan will play Indian independence activist Ram Manohar Lohia. With OG, Emraan Hashmi will make his debut in Telugu cinema. In OG, Emraan will play antogonist opposite Ravi Teja. 

Emraan Hashmi on Kangana Rananut

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, when asked his views about Kangana Ranaut's claims of nepotism in the industry, Emraan Hashmi said, "I like Kangana a lot personally, as an artist, and as a person. Maybe she might have had some bad experiences in the film industry. My experience with Kangana was such, that I had given a hit that time, but still in Gangster I took the villain’s role where she was given center stage. It was almost like a female-centric film. So, I don’t know when this perception about the industry started and people started saying that we all are drug addicts or the industry only works through nepotism. I think it is dumbfounding and not true."

