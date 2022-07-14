Emergency: Kangana Ranaut impresses in film’s FIRST look as former PM Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

The first teaser for Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has arrived after months of anticipation, and it is intriguing. The actress successfully impersonates former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's appearance and accent in the video she released.

Sharing the poster she wrote, Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins.”

Sharing the clip she wrote, “Presenting ‘Her ’who was called ‘Sir’.”

In 2021, Kangana revealed her project, Emergency. Ritesh Shah, who also wrote Kangana's previous movie, Dhaakad, wrote the screenplay even though the star would be directing it. She provided an update regarding the Koo movie last year.

According to HT, she said, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”