Kangana Ranaut shares Aamir Khan's PK scene, says 'it doesn't disturb my spirituality'

Kangana Ranaut has shared her opinion on the ongoing protests over Nupur Sharma's derogatory comment on Prophet Muhammad.

Kangana Ranaut has mocked the minority community's protest over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's hurtful comments on Prophet Muhammad. The Queen actress shared her views over the ongoing protests on her Instagram with a screenshot from Aamir Khan's film PK.

Kangana took a snap of the film where PK (Aamir Khan) harrases a stage actor who plays the role of Lord Shiva. This sequence was criticised by a few people, and they didn't like the sequence, as it hurts their religious sentiments. However, Kangana shared the image and boasted that 'Hindus' didn't go overboard over the sequence, and now, people are creating a ruckus just because Nupur quoted from Hadith. Kangana said, "This is one of the reasons why I love being a Hindu, even something as obnoxious as this doesn't bother my Shivam... it doesn't even disturb my spirituality or faith either. Just because a woman out of rage quoted Hadith toh poore desh ko sar pe utha liya hai, what kind of people do this...such alarming behaviour."

Here's Kangana's reaction

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut backed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Voicing support for Nupur, Kangana said that the latter was "entitled to her opinions" amid international condemnation over the for BJP spokesperson's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana also condemned death threats against Sharma and urged people to take the legal route if they wanted her to be held responsible for the comments she made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago.

Kangana's views on the matter came hours after Delhi Police provided security to Nupur Sharma and her family after the latter alleged that she has been receiving death threats and was being harassed over her remarks. Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality. The comments by Sharma and Jindal, in now-deleted tweets, sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in the Arab world.

(With inputs from PTI)