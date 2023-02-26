Search icon
Ekta Kapoor defends Akshay Kumar amid Selfiee failure, says 'bringing him down to highlight his lows is insensitive'

Akshay Kumar' recent release Selfiee has taken a disappointing start at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has come out in defence of actor Akshay Kumar at a time when the actor’s films are not working at the box office. Since Sooryavanshi, every film of his has failed at the box office. His latest release – Selfiee – had a torrid opening day, earning only Rs 2.55 crore. Amid this, a lot of news articles and social media comments were critical of Akshay, something Ekta has taken offence to.

On Saturday, the filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a note on her stories. She wrote, “Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing! Tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a hugeeeeee low in itself!!!” Ekta then added the hashtag ‘insensitive’.

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead, along with Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhimanyu Singh, and Meghna Malik. The film, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, collected just Rs 2.55 crore on its first day. This is Akshay’s lowest-opening film in 14 years. Prior to this, he has seen a spate of flops, including Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Bachchhan Paandey. His last success was Sooryavanshi in November 2021.

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar said the only person to be blamed for an actor’s film not working is he himself. Speaking in Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, he said, “It isn’t just my life story, it happens to everyone because it is a natural aspect that there is night after day and morning after night. Every business can’t be a hit, every cricketer can’t score a century every time. The only thing I want to tell everyone is stop blaming anyone. Don’t blame the audience, it is you. It is my fault, 100%. Your film not working is not because of the audience or any other thing. It is because you have not given the right ingredients in your film.”

