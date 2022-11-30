Search icon
Ekta Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on XXX backlash with dig at Karan Johar? 'Tum karo toh Lust Stories...'

Ekta Kapoor has shared her views on the ongoing backlash she's facing over her shows XXX, Gandii Baat with an indirect hit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor has been in the news lately for receiving backlash over the showcase of explicit content on her digital streaming platform ALT Balaji. The shows such as Gandii Baat, XXX, Bekaaboo, and Ragini MMS 2 have been brought under SC's radar, and the jury said that Kapoor is 'polluting young minds.'

Now, it seems like Ekta has decided to break the silence over the matter, and she made a cryptic dig at it. While taking her thoughts to Instagram, Ekta shared a story that says, "Tum karo toh Lust Stories aur hum kare toh Gandi Baat #Hypocracy." 

Here's Ekta's story 

image

Ekta's viewpoint also seems like an indirect dig at Karan Johar's directed anthology Lust Stories. The 2020 series was a combination of four short stories revolving around sex, physical intimacy, and adultery. Karan Johar directed Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal's story. Other directors who worked on the project were Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Bannerjee, and Anurag Kashyap. The show got popular due to its theme, handling of the subject, and Kiara Advani's vibrator scene. Lust Stories also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala and others. 

Recently during an interview with Outlook, Ekta spoke about her idea of addressing such compelling women-centric stories to the audience. She said, "Beyond the fact that I want to support my own gender, the fact that this is a country wherein the house and the remote of the house belongs to the women, beyond the point where half the population is female - comes the absolute belief that stories about women are far more juicy, far more entertaining and far more multi-dimensional than stories about men." "You make stories about women and you realize the actual meaning of multitasking and navigation. Homegrown stories about women - I love that kind of storytelling the most." She added further

Talking about Ekta's future lineups, Kartik Aaryan Freddy will hit the OTT platform soon. Kapoor also has Dream Girl 2, The Buckingham Murders, U-Turn, and The Crew in the pipeline.

