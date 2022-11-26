Amid backlash over XXX, Gandii Baat, Ekta Kapoor says 'stories about women are far more juicy'

Ekta Kapoor

Producer and content czarina Ekta Kapoor was recently in the news for receiving backlash from legal bodies on showcasing and promoting explicit content on her web platforms. With shows like XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaboo, Ragini MMS 2, and other shows, Ekta received flack from the Supreme court for corrupting young minds. Amid the backlash, Ekta shared that she believes in supporting women-centric stories.

Recently during an interview with a leading magazine, Ekta spoke about her idea of addressing such compelling women-centric stories to the audience. She said, "Beyond the fact that I want to support my own gender, the fact that this is a country wherein the house and the remote of the house belongs to the women, beyond the point where half the population is female - comes the absolute belief that stories about women are far more juicy, far more entertaining and far more multi-dimensional than stories about men." "You make stories about women and you realize the actual meaning of multitasking and navigation. Homegrown stories about women - I love that kind of storytelling the most." She added further.

In October, The Supreme Court on Friday slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over objectionable content in her web series XXX. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said: "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country." As per the report of IANS, the bench added that the OTT (Over the Top) content was available to all and questioned her counsel as to "what kind of choice are you providing to the people?"

Talking about Ekta's future lineups, Kartik Aaryan Freddy will hit the OTT platform soon. Kapoor also has Dream Girl 2, The Buckingham Murders, U-Turn, and The Crew in the pipeline.