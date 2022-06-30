Ek Villain Returns trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria promise action-packed thriller

Ek Villain Returns/File photo

Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the leading roles, the film promises to be an action-packed suspense thriller. Directed my Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is slated to release in cinemas on July 29.

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the super hit thriller film Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. John, on the other hand, was last seen in Attack: Part 1 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Tara's last on-screen appearance was in Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap in which she was paired opposite debutant, Ahan Shetty. Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe. alongside Salman Khan.