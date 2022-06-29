Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria share new posters with trailer release date

Credit: John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

A few days ago, Ek Villain Returns director dropped first-look posters of the film that features John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. It is one of the most anticipated films of the years.

On July 29, the cast shared a new poster of the film and revealed that the trailer will be released tomorrow (July 30). Sharing the poster, Arjun wrote, “Hero ya heroine ka toh pata nahin, par Ek Villain zaroor hai iss kahani mein!”

Disha shared the poster with the caption, “Hero aur heroine ki stories toh bohot hain, ab baari hai Villain ki kahani jaan ne ki!”.

Meanwhile, fan reacted to the poster. One of them wrote, “I think I am better go with sid and shraddha Jodi and best villian is only ritesh.” The second one mentioned, “Sid and shraddha have their own legacy in the movie.” The third person commented, “Kya isme bhi disha patani marr jayegi end me?” The fourth one said, “John ki movie h mtlb Nora ka item song compulsory.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the super hit thriller film Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

The Gunday actor was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. John, on the other hand, was last seen in `Attack: Part 1` with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Tara's last on-screen appearance was in Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap in which she was paired opposite debutant, Ahan Shetty. The Bharat actor was last seen in `Radhe` alongside Salman Khan. `Ek Villain Returns` marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after `Malang`.