Arjun Kapoor says Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 worked due to 'desi attitude', compares them to Trishul, Deewar

Arjun Kapoor, who turned 37 on June 26, celebrated his birthday in Paris with his girlfriend Malaika Arora and the couple has set Instagram on fire by sharing their romantic photos from the European vacation. The actor is also gearing up for the release of his next film Ek Villain Returns on July 29 in which he shares screen space with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani.

In a recent interview, the 2 States actor talked about the success of KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa in the Hindi belt and compared them to Trishul and Deewaar, the two classics of Yash Chopra starring Amitabh Bachchan, adding that the Yash and Allu Arjun's films worked because of their 'desi attitude'.

Talking about how people today have forgotten what mainstream is, Arjun told Bollywood Hungama, "I think a lot of people need to understand what mainstream is. I don't know how many people have seen Yash Ji's Trishul and Deewar in today's generation that wants to make films and tell stories, the audience still remains the same."



He further added, "Pushpa works for that reason, KGF works for that reason. There is a certain amount of attitude that is ‘desi’. We look at The Wolf of Wall Street as rags to riches story, we don't always look at Deewar or Trishul as rags to riches story. And that is a multiplex audience dynamic."

Son of producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun stated that over Rs 2000 crore worth of tickets have been sold among the Hindi viewing audience from the recent movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the Hollywood films. Arjun concluded that people are willing to spend money to come to the theatres, and for that mainstream will always remain a little more important because that is the bread and butter of the industry.