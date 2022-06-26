Arjun Kapoor reveals Aditya Chopra had rejected his photos saying 'yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta'

Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor, who celebrates his 37th birthday on June 26, recently revealed in a recent interview that his photographs were rejected by Aditya Chopra before he bagged his first film Ishaqzaade with Chopra's banner Yash Raj Productions in 2012.

Recounting his earlier days in the industry, the Gunday actor told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that he never wanted to make his debut with his father Boney Kapoor as that would have been the easy way out. "It was very clear that I don’t want to make my debut with my father because that is the easiest way out. And I think, somewhere, that would be unfair to testing myself to the optimum. That's a safety net."

The actor further added how his photos were rejected by the head honcho of YRF as he continued, "So I went for the audition. Aditya Chopra sir saw my photos and said, 'yeh toh actor nahin ban sakta, isko hum supporting (mein le sakte hain) he can’t be a main lead.' He was not impressed with my photos."



Arjun then shared that it was the YRF casting director, Shanoo Sharma, with whom he worked on his craft for the next six months and also lost more weight. She then auditioned him for the project Virus Diwan, a film that Arjun tells never got made, but she didn't stop the camera even after the audition was over.

The actor further adds that it was the raw unedited video, in which he was imitating his uncle Anil Kapoor and making jokes, that Aditya finally saw and said 'acha isme kuch colour hai. He can do other stuff also, he is not one-dimensional' and that's how the actor was signed on for his debut film opposite Parineeti Chopra.