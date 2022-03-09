Arjun Kapoor's shirtless pool picture teasing girlfriend Malaika Arora goes viral

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have never been shy about their relationship and keep sharing their romantic pictures and videos on their social media profiles on Instagram. The two actors have been quite vocal about their journey as they don't hesitate to answer tough questions posed to them.

On Tuesday, March 8, the '2 States' star dropped a monochromatic picture on his Instagram Stories in which he can be seen half-soaked in the pool with his back towards the camera. Arjun, known for his quirky sense of humour, teased girlfriend Malaika as he wrote, "@malaikaaroraofficial Finally managing to see the back of me!!!".





Recently, Malaika's photo with Arjun in her bedroom had grabbed everyone's attention. When the 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl took to her Instagram Stories giving a glimpse of a corner of her room, a photo frame on a table in which the actress was seen posing with her boyfriend was noticed by the eagle-eyed netizens.



The couple is often trolled for the age difference between them as Malaika turned 48 last year and Arjun turned 36 in 2021. In an interview with an online web portal, the 'Gunday' actor said that he is not bothered about the age gap between the two, and age should not be used to contextualize a relationship. He also added that trolling should not be given importance as it is 'just a lot of noise'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', the spiritual sequel of the 2014 thriller 'Ek Villain'. The film also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in leading roles. He also has Vishal Bhardwaj's son's directorial debut 'Kuttey' in his kitty that houses a powerful ensemble of Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Arjun will also be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Ajay Bahl's suspense drama 'The Lady Killer'.