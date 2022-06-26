Arjun Kapoor birthday: Photos of the Gunday actor with his ladylove Malaika Arora that broke the internet

Take a look at Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's stunning photos here.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved-up couples in Bollywood. Every few days, they provide their followers access to their images. The couple appears to have stayed strong and be together despite numerous breakup rumours.
1. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor vacay in Paris
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in Paris to celebrate Arjun's 37th birthday. Arjun shared some romantic photos of Malaika and himself at the Eiffel Tower in Paris just hours before celebrating his birthday with her.
2. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's goofy selfie
In the picture, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen pouting and goofing around.
3. Arjun Kapoor hugs Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor can be seen giving Malaika a firm hug in this sweet photo.
4. Arjun Kapoor holds ladylove Malaika Arora
Arjun can be seen kissing Malaika on the forehead and tightly holding her in this adorable picture.
5. Malaika Arora kisses beau Arjun Kapoor
Every so often, Arjun and Malaika enjoy taking vacations and treating fans to sweet photos.
6. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's mirror selfie
Days after breakup rumours regarding him and Malaika Arora circulated, Arjun Kapoor uploaded a picture of the two of them together.
7. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stun in traditional wear
Malaika can be seen wearing a pink saree in a snapshot that Arjun Kapoor shared, while he is dressed in a kurta pyjama.