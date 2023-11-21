Headlines

Buy efficient, durable dish drainer racks on Amazon

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

3000 apply for priest post in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, 20 to be hired; Know recruitment process here

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Focus is on horizontal drilling to rescue workers, say officials

Shahid Kapoor falls while performing on stage at 54th IFFI, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy efficient, durable dish drainer racks on Amazon

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

3000 apply for priest post in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, 20 to be hired; Know recruitment process here

6 effective exercises to lose visceral fat

List of India's best restaurants 

World's most spoken languages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

Shahid Kapoor falls while performing on stage at 54th IFFI, video goes viral

'How can you...': Karthik Subbaraj slams reporter calling Jigarthanda DoubleX actress Nimisha Sajayan ‘not beautiful’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

The new poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee-starrer Dunki not only captures a snapshot of their on-screen chemistry but also promises an endearing tale filled with heart and humour.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Further fuelling the excitement around Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, SRK unveiled a new poster sharing a glimpse from Dunki: Drop 2 – ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’, the first song from the film, picturised on SRK (Hardy) and Taapsee (Manu) drops tomorrow.

The new poster not only captures a snapshot of their on-screen chemistry but also promises an endearing tale filled with heart and humour. Get ready to witness the love between Hardy and Manu as  they take you on a whirlwind journey this Christmas!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Dunki Drop 1, the first video unit from the film grabbed everyone's eye and piqued the excitement a notch higher. Following this, the makers dropped the posters that gave the audience a wider glimpse into its world that is filled with love, friendship, and nostalgia attached to home. Now, the makers are all set to kick start the musical journey with Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya releasing tomorrow!

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on 21st December 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS: India is all set to take on Australia in World Cup 2023 final today; check full list of events

Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationships being discussed on KWK 8, netizens take digs at Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunrise timings in different cities for Usha Arghya

This star India cricketer played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, became actor, gave 3 super flop films, destroyed Pakistan...

IND vs AUS: Google Doodle celebrates and wishes good luck to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finalists

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE