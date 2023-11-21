Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

The new poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee-starrer Dunki not only captures a snapshot of their on-screen chemistry but also promises an endearing tale filled with heart and humour.

Further fuelling the excitement around Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, SRK unveiled a new poster sharing a glimpse from Dunki: Drop 2 – ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’, the first song from the film, picturised on SRK (Hardy) and Taapsee (Manu) drops tomorrow.

The new poster not only captures a snapshot of their on-screen chemistry but also promises an endearing tale filled with heart and humour. Get ready to witness the love between Hardy and Manu as they take you on a whirlwind journey this Christmas!

Dunki Drop 1, the first video unit from the film grabbed everyone's eye and piqued the excitement a notch higher. Following this, the makers dropped the posters that gave the audience a wider glimpse into its world that is filled with love, friendship, and nostalgia attached to home. Now, the makers are all set to kick start the musical journey with Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya releasing tomorrow!

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on 21st December 2023.