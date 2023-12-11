Dunki first review out: Shah Rukh Khan 'outperforms himself' in 'masterpiece of storytelling' from Rajkumar Hirani

The first review of Rajkumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has been posted online and it is all things positive.

After making a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan and then giving another blockbuster Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming movie Dunki. As the release date nears, the excitement among the fans increases and to fuel that up, one entertainment portal has given a brief review of Rajkumar Hirani's film.

On Monday, entertainment portal Movie Hub took to its Twitter and gave a brief review of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and gave it 5 stars. Alongside the poster of the film, the review read, "Insider Reports: #Dunki is a masterpiece of storytelling from #Rajkumarhirani. Indian cinema has never seen before the way Raj sir has made this movie. #ShahRuhKhan outperforms himself as an actor to give his best acting in this movie. 1st half is all about the Journey of DUNKI to London. It connects you very deeply with the characters and story, comedy, romance, love & friendship. 2nd half is the main movie which it will make you cry deeply and it hasn’t been exposed in any promotional video. This will be historical in Indian Cinema."

Insider Reports: 5 #Dunki is a masterpiece of storytelling from #Rajkumarhirani. Indian cinema has never seen before the way Raj sir has made this movie. #ShahRuhKhan outperform himself as an actor to give his best acting in this movie.



Many fans posed a question on the basis of the review, in response to which the entertainment portal replied, "Screening was held 2 days ago for distributors in India. These reports are from one of the bigger distributors." Netizens also shared their excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, "More excited to watch this now." Another wrote, "By the trailer itself, it looked like a blockbuster."

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others in key roles. Talking about the meaning of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan recently said, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi...feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!" The much-awaited film releases in theatres on December 22 and will clash with Prashanth Neel's Prabhas-starrer Salaar.