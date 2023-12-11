Headlines

DNA TV Show: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh's CMs announced, suspense continues over Rajasthan's face

This Indian actor has been awarded Italy’s highest civilian honour, called a superstar in Europe; not SRK, Rajni, Big B

Dunki first review out: Shah Rukh Khan 'outperforms himself' in 'masterpiece of storytelling' from Rajkumar Hirani

Rishabh Pant set to make comeback in IPL 2024? Delhi Capitals officials give major update

IPL 2024 player auction list announced: 333 cricketers, including 214 Indians, to go under the hammer on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh's CMs announced, suspense continues over Rajasthan's face

This Indian actor has been awarded Italy’s highest civilian honour, called a superstar in Europe; not SRK, Rajni, Big B

Dunki first review out: Shah Rukh Khan 'outperforms himself' in 'masterpiece of storytelling' from Rajkumar Hirani

IPL Auction 2024: Total slots remaining for each franchise

IPL 2024 auction: Players in Rs 1.5 crore bracket

Most expensive sarees of Nita Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

This Indian actor has been awarded Italy’s highest civilian honour, called a superstar in Europe; not SRK, Rajni, Big B

Dunki first review out: Shah Rukh Khan 'outperforms himself' in 'masterpiece of storytelling' from Rajkumar Hirani

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Barbie leads the way with 9 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer; check full list here

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dunki first review out: Shah Rukh Khan 'outperforms himself' in 'masterpiece of storytelling' from Rajkumar Hirani

The first review of Rajkumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has been posted online and it is all things positive.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After making a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan and then giving another blockbuster Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming movie Dunki. As the release date nears, the excitement among the fans increases and to fuel that up, one entertainment portal has given a brief review of Rajkumar Hirani's film. 

On Monday, entertainment portal Movie Hub took to its Twitter and gave a brief review of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and gave it 5 stars. Alongside the poster of the film, the review read, "Insider Reports: #Dunki is a masterpiece of storytelling from #Rajkumarhirani. Indian cinema has never seen before the way Raj sir has made this movie. #ShahRuhKhan outperforms himself as an actor to give his best acting in this movie. 1st half is all about the Journey of DUNKI to London. It connects you very deeply with the characters and story, comedy, romance, love & friendship. 2nd half is the main movie which it will make you cry deeply and it hasn’t been exposed in any promotional video. This will be historical in Indian Cinema."

Many fans posed a question on the basis of the review, in response to which the entertainment portal replied, "Screening was held 2 days ago for distributors in India. These reports are from one of the bigger distributors." Netizens also shared their excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, "More excited to watch this now." Another wrote, "By the trailer itself, it looked like a blockbuster." 

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others in key roles. Talking about the meaning of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan recently said, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi...feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!" The much-awaited film releases in theatres on December 22 and will clash with Prashanth Neel's Prabhas-starrer Salaar. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of India's richest men who leads Rs 34,765 crore company, his net worth is..

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

Jaya Ahsan on working with Pankaj Tripathi in her Bollywood debut Kadak Singh: 'I felt a bit nervous...' | Exclusive

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Most searched film actress in the world on Google in 2023 is Indian; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Rashmika, Aishwarya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE