Dunki box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film fights Salaar avalanche, grosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has managed to fight back at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first collaboration – Dunki – has completed its first weekend in the theatres. The film was released in theatres on Thursday – January 21 – and registered a bit underwhelming opening day figures. However, banking on strong word of mouth owing to positive reviews, the film has since bounced back, earning over Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

Dunki had earned Rs 75 crore net in its first three days. On Sunday, the film registered its strongest day at the box office so far, earning Rs 32 crore as per trade sources. This has taken its domestic net haul in its first four days to Rs 107 crore. The film has also done good overseas, mainly because of Shah Rukh’s star power in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. As per trade sources, its worldwide gross crossed the Rs 200-crore mark on Sunday, making it the fourth Bollywood film to achieve the feat in its opening weekend this year.

How Dunki fares from here on depends largely on how it will do on its first Monday. Most films usually see a 50-70% drop in collections on first Monday. Rajkumar Hirani films, however, have traditionally bucked that trend, relying on word of mouth. In films like PK and 3 Idiots, the drop was actually miniscule. If Dunki manages to replicate that, it will be a good sign for the film.

However, domestically, Dunki has been facing stiff competition from the Telugu action thriller Salaar, which released in theatres on Friday. The Prashanth Neel directorial stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran and took the biggest opening for an Indian film this year. It has already grossed Rs 400 crore in its first three days. But Salaar is likely to see a drop on Monday and Dunki’s makers would want to hope their film sails through.

Dunki is based on the subject of illegal immigration. The film has been received well by critics with mixed to positive response from the audience. It also stars Tapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, along with Vicky Kaushal in a cameo.