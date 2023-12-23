Headlines

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Man buys meal for struggling family in viral video, internet calls him 'hero'

Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

Wrestlers Protest: Virender Singh to also return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Man buys meal for struggling family in viral video, internet calls him 'hero'

Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

8 superfoods that naturally balance your hormones

5 must-eat vegetarian foods to build abs

8 food items banned in space

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

According to Trade analysts, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is set to see good growth on box office collections on Saturday.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to the big screen after 4 years with Pathaan and then gave another blockbuster Jawan. Now, the actor has ended his entertaining year with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film opened on a solid note but saw a drop on Friday. However, as per trade analysts, the film is all set to see a big jump on the weekend. 

The film minted Rs 30 crore on day 1 but the numbers dropped to Rs 20 crore on day 2 (Friday). However, according to the trade analysts the film is expected to 40%-50% growth on first Saturday compared to Friday owing to strong word of mouth. 

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter and wrote, “#Dunki is having BIG GROWTH in the range of 40 -50% Today ( Saturday) Over Friday. Film is eying ₹ 29-30 cr biz on its 3rd Day if the growth sustains till night.” Rohit Jaiswal also wrote, “#Dunki on Day 3 (Saturday) is expected to touch between Rs 28cr - Rs 32cr in India (Nett) Saturday Jump on the Way…..” 

Shah Rukh Khan talked about playing characters close to his age and said, "I am 58 now and I feel I should do age-centric roles now. Jawan was more like a commercial, ‘in-your-face’ kind of character. I won’t call it a caricature, but it was an over-the-top old person. In this (Dunki), he is very real. And to be a certain age and span that many years is very interesting. I would say I have been ‘age honest’ for the first time in Dunki. It’s more close to my age. And I think I have tried to play it as real as possible. It’s not a conscious effort, but I am comfortable playing my age and others. Since I look young, people don’t want to give me older roles."

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Major setback for India ahead of T20 World Cup as star batter ruled out of action till February: Reports

New Criminal Laws Explained: Know how Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is modified version of Indian Penal Code (IPC)

PM Modi to flag off 5 Vande Bharat, 2 Amrit Bharat trains on December 30, check details here

India's 'Cola King' Ravi Jaipuria targets global market with Rs 1320 crore deal, net worth reaches Rs 120570 crore

Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why Bobby Deol’s character in Animal is Muslim: ‘We see people convert to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE