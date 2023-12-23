Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

According to Trade analysts, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is set to see good growth on box office collections on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to the big screen after 4 years with Pathaan and then gave another blockbuster Jawan. Now, the actor has ended his entertaining year with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film opened on a solid note but saw a drop on Friday. However, as per trade analysts, the film is all set to see a big jump on the weekend.

The film minted Rs 30 crore on day 1 but the numbers dropped to Rs 20 crore on day 2 (Friday). However, according to the trade analysts the film is expected to 40%-50% growth on first Saturday compared to Friday owing to strong word of mouth.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter and wrote, “#Dunki is having BIG GROWTH in the range of 40 -50% Today ( Saturday) Over Friday. Film is eying ₹ 29-30 cr biz on its 3rd Day if the growth sustains till night.” Rohit Jaiswal also wrote, “#Dunki on Day 3 (Saturday) is expected to touch between Rs 28cr - Rs 32cr in India (Nett) Saturday Jump on the Way…..”

Shah Rukh Khan talked about playing characters close to his age and said, "I am 58 now and I feel I should do age-centric roles now. Jawan was more like a commercial, ‘in-your-face’ kind of character. I won’t call it a caricature, but it was an over-the-top old person. In this (Dunki), he is very real. And to be a certain age and span that many years is very interesting. I would say I have been ‘age honest’ for the first time in Dunki. It’s more close to my age. And I think I have tried to play it as real as possible. It’s not a conscious effort, but I am comfortable playing my age and others. Since I look young, people don’t want to give me older roles."

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.