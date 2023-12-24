Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film bounces back on Saturday, earns Rs 26 crore

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is facing tough competition at the box office from Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki released in the theatres on December 21 and opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The comedy drama also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

On its opening day, Dunki collected Rs 29.20 crore and saw a drop in its collections on the second day with the earnings of Rs 20.12 crore. As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer bounced back on its third day and collected Rs 26 crore, taking the three-day net India total to Rs Rs 75.32 crore. Dunki had earned Rs 103.40 crore gross worldwide in its first two days.

Dunki is facing competition from Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which hit the theaters on Friday, December 22. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, the pan-India actioner took the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 with Rs 90.70 crore and added Rs 55 crore on its second day, taking the two-day net India total to Rs 145.70 crore.

Coming back to Dunki, the emotional drama is based around the concept of illegal immiration and is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It is Rajkumar Hirani's fifth directorial after Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and Sanju (2018). All his previous films have been critically and commercially acclaimed with the last three turning out to be huge money spinners.



READ | Dunki movie review: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's well-intentioned immigration saga tugs at your heart but leaves you unfulfilled