Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film opens less than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, earns....

The third release of Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki, opened on a big note, but it is still lower than his previous two blockbusters, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

article-main
Dunki box office collection day 1: The third release of Shah Rukh Khan this year, the much-awaited Rajkumar Hirani-directed, Dunki, has opened on a solid note. However, when it comes to comparisons, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film opened below his last two mega-blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan. 

The industry tracker Sacnilk has shared the first-day figures. As per the portal, on Thursday, Dunki collected Rs 30 crores from all the languages. The portal further reported that the comedy-drama film had an overall occupancy of 25.71%. 

As per the opening day figures, Dunki has opened less than SRK's Pathaan, Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan grossed Rs 57 crores on the first day. His second release, Jawan, beat Pathaan's record and minted Rs 74.50 crores. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 opened on bumper note, collecting Rs 40.1 crores, and Ranbir Kapoor's latest box office juggernaut, Animal, took a monstrous start of Rs 63 crores. 

It will be interesting to see what will be the box office collection of Dunki from Friday, December 22, as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited Salaar will open globally. The Prashanth Neel-directed will compete with Dunki, and it might affect Dunki's box office collections as well. Dunki has opened with mixed responses from the masses and critics. If Salaar opened with positive responses from the masses, Salaar might have an upper hand compared to Dunki. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Dunki vs Salaar

While speaking to News18, Prithviraj admitted that he's a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, and he will definitely watch Dunki. "I'm really looking forward to watching Dunki. I'm a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, and of course, I'm a huge Rajkumar Hirani fan." The actor added that these major releases have made the Christmas weekend bigger and better. In Kerela, Mohanlal's Neru will also be released with Dunki and Salaar. Speaking about the clash of biggies, he said, "As a film lover, I think this is the greatest holiday season ever in Kerala. We have Salaar, Dunki, and Neru. We get to see three big films at the box office. I don't know abou you, but I'm watching all three." Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar in key roles. 

