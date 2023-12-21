Headlines

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Terrorists open fire at Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, 3 jawans injured

Amid evolving global dynamic in Pacific region, DU Prof Pankaj Choudhary meets New Zealand's PM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

3 Mumbai Indians stars to win IPL title with Gujarat Titans

Health benefits of white pepper 

Bollywood actresses with most number of Rs 100-crore films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TV premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's love drama

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared his thoughts about Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will soon be seen in Prabhas-starrer Salaar, has reacted to the clash of his movie with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. The Prashanth Neel-directed will be released in cinemas on December 22, and it will be giving tough competition to SRK-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was released today (December 21). 

While speaking to News18, Prithviraj admitted that he's a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, and he will definitely watch Dunki. "I'm really looking forward to watching Dunki. I'm a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, and of course, I'm a huge Rajkumar Hirani fan." The actor added that these major releases have made the Christmas weekend bigger and better. In Kerela, Mohanlal's Neru will also be released with Dunki and Salaar. Speaking about the clash of biggies, he said, "As a film lover, I think this is the greatest holiday season ever in Kerala. We have Salaar, Dunki, and Neru. We get to see three big films at the box office. I don't know abou you, but I'm watching all three." 

Watch the video

Speaking about Neru, the upcoming courtroom drama marks the return of Mohanlal with director Jeetu Joseph after Drishyam 2. Salaar will mark the return of director Prashanth after KGF Chapter 2. Speaking about Dunki, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is his firs collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film has released with mixed reviews from the critics and the masses. 

Prashanth Neel on why KGF and Salaar are not connected

Recently, Prashanth, Prabhas, and Prithviraj interacted with director SS Rajamouli, and the maverick director asked Prashanth the burning question.  SS Rajamouli asked Prashanth "Is there a connection between KGF and Salaar?" The director instantly replied, "No sir, absolutely not. These are two different worlds." Explaining his take on the shared cinematic universe, Prashanth added, "It was very convenient for us to take that route. But, I have a responsibility. I have come to a big star (Prabhas). And I'm not capable of making these connections (shared universe). I'm not capable at all. I'm making a new world for people. The way they took back Rocky (Yash) with them, I want them to take back Deva (Prabhas) or Vardharaja (Prithviraj Sukumaran) with them."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Russian tourist faces harassment at Jaipur's petrol pump, police take action

Little girl grooves to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu in viral video, internet loves it

'We'll not...': AAP leader Atishi on ED's fresh summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lemur commands back scratches from two boys in viral video, internet in splits

From Pralaya to Qayamat: How and when different cultures view end of world

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE