Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared his thoughts about Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will soon be seen in Prabhas-starrer Salaar, has reacted to the clash of his movie with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. The Prashanth Neel-directed will be released in cinemas on December 22, and it will be giving tough competition to SRK-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was released today (December 21).

While speaking to News18, Prithviraj admitted that he's a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, and he will definitely watch Dunki. "I'm really looking forward to watching Dunki. I'm a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, and of course, I'm a huge Rajkumar Hirani fan." The actor added that these major releases have made the Christmas weekend bigger and better. In Kerela, Mohanlal's Neru will also be released with Dunki and Salaar. Speaking about the clash of biggies, he said, "As a film lover, I think this is the greatest holiday season ever in Kerala. We have Salaar, Dunki, and Neru. We get to see three big films at the box office. I don't know abou you, but I'm watching all three."

Watch the video

#Salaar co actor Prithviraj Sukumaran - " I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan & a huge Rajkumar Hirani fan. I have watched the trailer & I am definitely looking forward to #Dunki ." pic.twitter.com/9Jx67P1XJV — (@SRCxmbatant) December 20, 2023

Speaking about Neru, the upcoming courtroom drama marks the return of Mohanlal with director Jeetu Joseph after Drishyam 2. Salaar will mark the return of director Prashanth after KGF Chapter 2. Speaking about Dunki, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is his firs collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film has released with mixed reviews from the critics and the masses.

Prashanth Neel on why KGF and Salaar are not connected

Recently, Prashanth, Prabhas, and Prithviraj interacted with director SS Rajamouli, and the maverick director asked Prashanth the burning question. SS Rajamouli asked Prashanth "Is there a connection between KGF and Salaar?" The director instantly replied, "No sir, absolutely not. These are two different worlds." Explaining his take on the shared cinematic universe, Prashanth added, "It was very convenient for us to take that route. But, I have a responsibility. I have come to a big star (Prabhas). And I'm not capable of making these connections (shared universe). I'm not capable at all. I'm making a new world for people. The way they took back Rocky (Yash) with them, I want them to take back Deva (Prabhas) or Vardharaja (Prithviraj Sukumaran) with them."