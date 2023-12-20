Prashanth Neel reveals idea of Salaar-KGF connection was discussed, calls himself incapable of...

Salaar opened up about his thoughts about shared universes and explained why Salaar and KGF are not connected.

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumran-starrer Salaar Part One: Ceasefire is just two days away from the mega release, and the director finally revealed if his upcoming film has any connection with his last blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2. Ever since the trailer of Salaar was released, fans made comparisons and drew similarities between the worlds of Salaar and KGF. Recently, Prashanth, Prabhas, and Prithviraj interacted with director SS Rajamouli, and the maverick director asked Prashanth the burning question.

SS Rajamouli asked Prashanth "Is there a connection between KGF and Salaar?" The director instantly replied, "No sir, absolutely not. These are two different worlds." Explaining his take on the shared cinematic universe, Prashanth added, "It was very convenient for us to take that route. But, I have a responsibility. I have come to a big star (Prabhas). And I'm not capable of making these connections (shared universe). I'm not capable at all. I'm making a new world for people. The way they took back Rocky (Yash) with them, I want them to take back Deva (Prabhas) or Vardharaja (Prithviraj Sukumaran) with them."

Neel further revealed that the idea of a shared universe was discussed, "It was the most convenient thing to do, and it was discussed. But personally, I don't want to do that. It's not right for us to encash on the bandwagon of these connections and bring back people to the theatre. That would have been the easiest thing."

Rajamouli further asked him, "Do you like creating a world that comments with a larger universe?" Neel replied, "I like to see when they come out right, like The Avengers series, it came out well. If somebody is doing it here, like Lokesh (Kanagaraj with LCU) in the Tamil film industry, it came out right. But, I'm not capable of doing something like that. KGF happened in the 80s and this (Salaar) happens in today's time. But I would love to see such universes because it turns into euphoria." Salaar Part One: Ceasefire will be released in cinemas on December 22.