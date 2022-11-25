Drishyam 2 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs 104.66 crore, check day-wise earnings

File photo

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 7: Drishyam 2, which has had an incredible opening six days at the box office, stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and other stars. The movie has given the industry new hope because it has captured the box office. According to trade data, the movie has made Rs 100 crore as of its seventh day, like predictions made a few days earlier.

Now dishing details about day 7, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 is NOT OUT… Packs a SOLID SCORE in Week 1… TERRIFIC weekend, SUPER-STRONG weekdays… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.62 cr. Total: ₹ 104.66 cr. #India biz.”

Day wise earnings:

Day 1: Rs 15.38 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.59 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.17 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.87 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.48 crore

Day 6: Rs 9,55 crore

Day 7: Rs 8.62 crore

Producer-director Abhishek Pathak spoke to Etimes about a possible third part. "People are excited, so they are going to make theories on part 3 and 4. But we're just about to close our first week now. For sure there's a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are just happy to be crossing the 100-crore number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we're going to do in the next part but as of now we're just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting," said Abhishek.

He addded, "I have a couple of scripts already in place. I'm thinking what to take next. I need to put my brain to it because after delivering this one, I want to take a story which is loved by people and accepted the way this one was received."