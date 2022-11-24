Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn starrer will be actor's 12th 100-crore film, earns Rs 96 crore

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 will be counted as one of the most profitable films of the year. The movie isn't showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, from tomorrow onwards, Abhishek Pathak's directorial will be one of the tough competitors to the much-awaited, Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya.

Talking about Wednesday's collection, the film collected Rs 9.55 crore. Till now, the total collection of Drishyam 2 from India stands at Rs 96.04 crores. As per the buzz, and public response, Drishyam 2 will enter into 100-crore club by the end of Thursday. Taran Adarsh posted the film's collection, and wrote, "Drishyam2 is in no mood to slow down on Day 6…Will swim past ₹ 100cr today [Day 7]. Fifth [outright] #Hindi film to hit century in 2022. Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 96.04 cr. #India biz."

Here's the post

Drishyam 2 will be Ajay's 12th 100-crore solo-led film. Devgn's other 100-crore grosser include Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Son of Sardaar (2012), Bol Bachchan (2012), Shivaay (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), Raid (2018), Total Dhamaal (2019), De De Pyaar De (2019), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

READ: Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn remembers late director Nishikant Kamat, pens heartwarming note

This year, Ajay Devgn had remarkable cameos in blockbusters like RRR, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, his directorial-starrer Runway 34 and Thank God tanked badly at the box office. Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, and Shriya Sarin in pivotal roles. on Sunday, November 20, the Manikarnika actress lauded Tabu and said that the latter is 'single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry through her successful films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s, single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable. I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work. Such an inspiration".