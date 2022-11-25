Drishyam 2 box office collection day 7 estimates: Ajay Devgn starrer likely to earn Rs 105 crore

File photo

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and other stars are featured in Drishyam 2, which has had a phenomenal first six days at the box office. Due to the fact that the film is a hit Bollywood production, it has given the industry new optimism. A few days ago, it was predicted that the movie may gross Rs 100 crore by the end of the first week, and according to early estimates, it has on its seventh day. The movie made Rs. 86.49 crore on day 5 at the box office and Rs 96 crore on day 7.

Drishyam 2 made between Rs. 8.50 and Rs. 9.20 crore on the seventh day after its release, reports Koimoi. With the most recent figures, the movie's overall earnings are currently between Rs. 104.54 and 105.24 crore.

Yesterday, Taran Adarsh posted the film's collection, and wrote, "Drishyam2 is in no mood to slow down on Day 6…Will swim past ₹ 100cr today [Day 7]. Fifth [outright] #Hindi film to hit century in 2022. Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 96.04 cr. #India biz."

The film is an officially sanctioned remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The film is an authorized version of the popular Mohanlal-starring crime thriller series. The first part of the Hindi version was released in 2015. The second installment finally saw the light of day after seven long years. Regarding the third chapter of the movie, there are rumours right now. According to rumours, both the Hindi and Malayalam versions of the film would have their world premieres on the same day. This will stop any suspense leaks because the producers don't want the suspense to become old in between releases. Drishyam 2 was directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Along with the three main actors, Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal parts. Akshaye Khanna's scenes are receiving the greatest applause. Bhediya, which will be released on Friday, November 25, and starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is expected to face strong competition from the film.