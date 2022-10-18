Doctor G box office collection day 4 estimate: Ayushmann Khurrana's film records massive drop on first Monday

Doctor G/File photo

After having a decent opening weekend, the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, recorded a massive drop on its first Monday with collections of around Rs 1.70 crore, as per early box office estimates.

According to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial has seen a drop of around 70% on October 17, with respect to its previous day collections as the film earned Rs 1.70 crore yesterday, while on Sunday, the film collected Rs 5.94 crore. The film's total box office collections are now estimated to be Rs 16.73 crore.

Earlier, Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts and shared the three-day box office figures for the film as he wrote, "#DoctorG clocks a respectable weekend total... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3 gives it a strong chance... Day 4 is the decider, will give an indication of its journey ahead... Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr, Sun 5.94 cr. Total: ₹ 15.03 cr. #India biz."

The Junglee Pictures production took a much better opening than Ayushmann's previous two theatrical releases. Anek, a political thriller by Anubhav Sinha, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a romantic comedy by Abhishek Kapoor, opened at Rs 1.78 crore.



Doctor G clashed at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer espionage action thriller named Code Name: Tiranga and the Hindi dubbed version of Kannada language drama Kantara, headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty. Chhello Show, India's official selection to the Oscars 2023, was also released on October 14.

Code Name Tiranga, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles. While Kantara features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad in supporting roles.