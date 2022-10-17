Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu attend Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash was a star-studded affair. Check out the photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 17, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his last release Doctor G, hosted a Diwali party at his home on Sunday, October 16, with his wife Tahira Kashyap. From Kartik Aaryan to Karan Johar, check out the photos of the celebs who attended the latest B-town party. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)

1. The hosts - Ayushmann and Tahira

The hosts - Ayushmann and Tahira
1/7

Ayushmann and Tahira, who got married in 2008 and are proud parents to a son and a daughter, welcomed their guests to their home for the Diwali party.

2. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Manish Malhotra

Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Manish Malhotra
2/7

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director Karan, the Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya, and the famous fashion designer Manish arrived for the party together.

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
3/7

Ayushmann shared a hilarous reel on his Instagram during the party in which he revealed that Kartik Aaryan won the maximum money from the party as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star showed his bundle of notes. The two of them even promoted Doctor G in the video.

4. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
4/7

The Bhediya star Varun Dhawan also came to the party along with his wife Natasha Dalal, with whom he tied the knot in January last year.

5. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
5/7

How could Ayushmann's latest co-star from Doctor G miss the Diwali fun? Rakul Preet Singh looked beautiful in her green suit.

6. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu
6/7

Taapsee Pannu, who was most recently seen in the science fiction thriller Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap, also attended the Diwali bash.

7. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
7/7

The cute couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who have starred together in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, gave couple goals last night.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.