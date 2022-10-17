Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu attend Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash was a star-studded affair. Check out the photos here.
Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his last release Doctor G, hosted a Diwali party at his home on Sunday, October 16, with his wife Tahira Kashyap. From Kartik Aaryan to Karan Johar, check out the photos of the celebs who attended the latest B-town party. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)
1. The hosts - Ayushmann and Tahira
Ayushmann and Tahira, who got married in 2008 and are proud parents to a son and a daughter, welcomed their guests to their home for the Diwali party.
2. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Manish Malhotra
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director Karan, the Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya, and the famous fashion designer Manish arrived for the party together.
3. Kartik Aaryan
Ayushmann shared a hilarous reel on his Instagram during the party in which he revealed that Kartik Aaryan won the maximum money from the party as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star showed his bundle of notes. The two of them even promoted Doctor G in the video.
4. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
The Bhediya star Varun Dhawan also came to the party along with his wife Natasha Dalal, with whom he tied the knot in January last year.
5. Rakul Preet Singh
How could Ayushmann's latest co-star from Doctor G miss the Diwali fun? Rakul Preet Singh looked beautiful in her green suit.
6. Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu, who was most recently seen in the science fiction thriller Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap, also attended the Diwali bash.
7. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
The cute couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who have starred together in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, gave couple goals last night.