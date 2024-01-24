Divyah Khosla Kumar looks glamorous in first poster of Hero Heeroine, says film is 'a blend of glamour and substance'

Hero Heeroine, directed by Suresh Krrisna, is a bilingual film in Hindi and Telugu. It explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.

Divyah Khosla Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hero Heeroine, has shared that the film has a mix of glamour and substance. Hero Heeroine, directed by Suresh Krrisna, is a bilingual film. It explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love. The poster of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, and it shows Divyah surrounded by the shutterbugs.

Talking about the film, the actress said, "Stepping into the world of Hero Heeroine has been an enchanting experience. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and I am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle."

She further mentioned, "The poster offers a sneak peek into the allure and intrigue that this film holds, and I can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey."

Producer Prerna Arora said, "In Hero Heeroine, we are unravelling a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The first poster is a visual tease, hinting at the captivating journey that awaits. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can't wait to share the magic we've created."

The makers will soon announce the release date of the film.