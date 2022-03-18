Disha Patani sets internet on fire with her workout video, flaunts toned back in viral clip - Watch

There's no denying that B-town diva Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry. Her perfect bikini body could give any model a run for her money. But all of it comes with a lot of dedication to workouts, healthy eating and a disciplined fitness routine.

On Wednesday, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which the actress is seen working out. The actress shared a short video from her workout session giving major fitness goals to her fans. Disha was seen flaunting her toned back while doing a wide grip pull in the gym.

Disha has been seen actively sharing her fitness regime with her fans and this video too was received by her followers with a lot of love and appreciation for the actress.

Check out the video below:

READ: Disha Patani reveals her favorite BTS song, do you like this track too?

On the work front, Disha Patani recently finished shooting for Karan Johar's action drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra. She has 'Ek Villain 2' releasing this year among her other professional commitments. The talented actress has her hands full with multiple projects in different genres, announcements of which are expected soon.