Disha Patani reveals her favorite BTS song - Check out here

Disha Patani's Instagram feed reveals that she is a passionate anime and K-pop enthusiast, in addition to mesmerising her admirers with her flawless training videos and stunning bikini photos. The actress shared her favourite BTS song during a recent Instagram ask me anything session. She also talked about her favourite anime and responded to a fan who asked for her bikini images with a witty response. She's also known for her caustic and hilarious responses. When a fan requested a photo of herself in a bikini, she responded with a shot of an otter in a bikini.

Revealing her favorite BTS song, she said its 'Pied Piper.'

Last week, the Malang actress shared a handful of sultry photos on Instagram. Disha poses in front of a mirror in the first photo. In a beige bikini, the actress looks sultry. Disha looked stunning as she wore gold hoop earrings and a gold chain with a pendant, her lush and curly strands open in the air. The actress seemed to be having fun on the beach, which features beautiful green trees and sand dunes as a backdrop.

The actress strikes a side position in the second photo. The actress is seen posing while playing with her shining hair and displaying her trim body. Looking at the images, it appears that Disha misses her beach trips and time spent in nature's splendour.

Meanwhile, Disha was most recently seen in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The actor is now preparing to star in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She will also be a part of 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra.