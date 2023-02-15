Search icon
Disha Patani raises the temperature in sexy purple mini dress, netizens say 'Tiger Shroff pe afsos aa raha hai'

Disha Patani has set the internet on fire with her bold and hot photos in her latest Instagram post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is among the most appealing and alluring actresses in the Hindi film industry. She keeps sharing her hot and bold photos on her social media, which go viral within minutes. Disha has once again broken the internet with her latest photos on Instagram in which she is seen in a purple-coloured mini dress.

Netizens heaped praises on Disha in the comments section dropping hearts and fire emojis. Some even shared amusing reactions as one user wrote, "Tiger Shroff pe afsos aa raha hai (Feeling bad for Tiger Shroff)", while another comment read, "Tiger shroff left the chat".

As Tiger and Disha never made their relationship official, it was rumoured in August last year that the two actors. who starred together in Baaghi 2, have broken up after six years of their alleged relationship. In the Koffee With Karan 7 episode streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in September 2022, Tiger somehow confirmed the speculations as he stated that he has recently become single, without taking anyone's name.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

