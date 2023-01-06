Disha Patani, Aleksandar Alex Ilic pose together in mushy pics on Instagram; Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna reacts

Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic

Amid rumours that Disha Patani is currently dating model Aleksandar Alex Ilic, the latter posted pictures of the two of them posing together on his Instagram on Thursday. The pictures had Disha all smiles and posing with Aleksandar, leading to many fans yet again speculating if they were dating.

The pictures, posted by Aleksandar on his Instagram, have the two sitting in a restaurant with Disharesting her head on his shoulder. In the second picture, the two of them look straight at the camera. Disha was previously reported to be in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. However, neither of them ever spoke in public about that. Given that context, the most interesting comment on the pictures came from Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff. “Can’t wait to read what they write after this pic,” she wrote, adding a laughing and ghost emoji. Disha and Krishna are good friends and are often spotted together, even after Disha’s reported break up with Tiger.

Many fans criticised Disha for ‘jumping from one relationship to the next’. One comment read, “From one relationship to next, no time to heal not good just saying.” However, others defended her. “Why not? If a relationship is not working, you move on. Just leave them be,” wrote one fan in the actress’ defence. Many others assumed that the pictures were a sign of the rumoured couple making things official. “Should we consider this makes your relationship official?” asked one fan.

Serbian-born Aleksandar is a model. Last month, he clarified about his equation with Disha, saying they were just friends. He told Bombay Times, “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other.” “I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.”