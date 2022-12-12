Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic breaks silence on their dating rumours

File photo

Disha Patani has been in the news for a while now because of rumours that she and Tiger Shroff broke up. She has been quiet about it, but her most recent sighting with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic put fuel to the flames. Aleksandar discussed the rumours surrounding their relationship in a recent interview, asserting that only they are aware of the reality.

Serbian-born Aleksandar claimed that Disha is a close friend of his and that, in 2015, they even lived in the same apartment together. The two quickly bonded over fitness when they first met while working for the same agency in Mumbai.

He told Bombay Times, “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other.” “I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.”

On her breakup with Tiger, he said , “I am no one to comment about anyone else. Well, I am close to both of them, and yes, we do hang out together.”

Also read: Disha Patani shows off her sexy curves in bikini, photos go viral

In the 2018 film Baaghi 2 under the direction of Ahmed Khan, Disha and Tiger Shroff acted opposite one another. Disha later appeared in a song from Tiger's Baaghi 3 movie (2020). Disha last appeared in the box office disaster Ek Villain Returns. She will soon be seen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Yodha. Tiger, on the other side, will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. Additionally, he was working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.