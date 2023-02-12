Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for fit body, superb dancing skills and attractive looks. But not many people that Disha has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani, who is serving in Indian Army as a lieutenant. Just like Disha, Khushboo is also a fitness enthusiast. In this article we will know about her Khushboo Patani.