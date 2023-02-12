Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army

Bollywood star Disha Patani has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani, who is serving in Indian Army as a lieutenant.
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for fit body, superb dancing skills and attractive looks. But not many people that Disha has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani, who is serving in Indian Army as a lieutenant. Just like Disha, Khushboo is also a fitness enthusiast. In this article we will know about her Khushboo Patani.
1. Who is Khushboo Patani?
Khushboo Patani is Disha Patani's elder sister and is currently serving as a lieutenant in the Indian Army.
2. Khushboo is the eldest of the three siblings
Khushboo Patani is the elder sister to Disha Patani.The Patani sisters have a younger brother too. His name is Suryansh Patani.
3. Khushboo Patani, a fitness enthusiast!
Just like Disha Patani, Khushboo is also very particular about her fitness and rightly so because she is a serving Army officer.
4. Khushboo Patani: Army training
Disha Patani had shared some photos of Khushboo Patani from her army training days. Disha said that she is proud of her 'Wonder Woman'.