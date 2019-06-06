Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to finally collaborate but in the US!

Since the time, we saw Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt chilling together at Zee Cine Awards 2019, fans have been waiting to see them collaborate on the big screen. Earlier, in March, Mumbai Mirror had reported that the actors are all set to travel together for a tour in the US. They have reportedly confirmed to be a part of the showcase tour which will kickstart next year. The couples will be heading to New York, New Jersey, Chicago and other cities of the US as a part of the tour.

Now, Filmfare confirmed the report that the US tour will indeed be taking place in 2020 after Deepika, Ranbir, Ranveer and Alia complete their professional commitments. Talking about it, a source stated to the magazine, "Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer and Deepika will be doing various concerts across the United States where they will be performing on their hit numbers. It’s for the first time such a thing is happening and they found it the perfect way to connect with their fans globally."

This is truly exciting!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika recently wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Ranveer finally started shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 in England which is hitting the screens on April 10, 2020.

On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia are currently in Banaras where they are shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The movie will be released in Summer 2020.