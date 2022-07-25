Search icon
Darlings trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma starrer is brimming with secrets, mystery and drama

The most anticipated trailer of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Sha, and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings has been released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Credit: File photo

The trailer of one of the most anticipated films Darlings which stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Sha, and Vijay Varma has been released. Alia Bhatt, who is also the producer of the film, took to Instagram and dropped the trailer.

Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!." Netizens loved the trailer, they dropped hearts under the post. Filmmaker Shakun Batra wrote, "So proud of you Al!! Congratulations!!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Darlings marks the debut of Alia Bhatt as a producer. She will be jointly producing the film under her home production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Darlings is a dark comedy-drama that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Shefali Shah plays Alia's mother and Vijay Varma plays her husband in the Jasmeet K Reen directorial.

The classic team of Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar have composed and written the soundtrack of Darlings and hence, huge there are huge expectations from the film's album. Slated to release on Netflix on August 5, the film also features Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew who made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's Choked, which was also released on Netflix in 2020.

 

