Chhatriwali OTT release date: When and where to watch Rakul Preet Singh's social comedy

Chhatriwali/File photo

Headlined by Rakul Preet Singh, the social comedy Chhatriwali has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics. The film sees Rakul as Sanya Dhingra, an unemployed chemistry genius who takes it upon herself to teach sex education to school children in a small town.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the social comedy also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajesh Tailang, Rakesh Bedi, and Prachee Shah Paandya in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP movies.

The social comedy has been released directly on the streaming platform ZEE5 on Friday, January 20. After the film premiered on the OTT giant as soon as the clock struck past 12 am on Friday, the film has been trending on social media as the slice-of-life entertainer has touched the hearts of many viewers.

After the trailer was unveiled earlier this month, many people opined that Chhatriwali is similar to Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari which was released in theatres last year in June. In the film, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress became a condom salesgirl in a small town.

Reacting to these comparisons, Rakul Preet told DNA in an exclusive conversation, "Action is normal, a love story is normal, the moment we make films on issues like sexual health, people will stop comparing. Whether it is Doctor G on gynecology, Chhatriwali on sexual education, or a Padman on menstruation, people won’t compare."



The actress is hoping to bounce back with this social comedy after her five films, released in 2022, didn't connect with the audiences. These movies were Attack with John Abraham, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Cuttputlli with Akshay Kumar, Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra.