Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Rakul Preet Singh on Chhatriwali's aim to normalise sex education and when she thought kiss causes pregnancy | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh talks about her new film Chhatriwali and how it aims to normalise sex education.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: Abhimanyu Mathur |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh on Chhatriwali's aim to normalise sex education and when she thought kiss causes pregnancy | Exclusive
Rakul Preet Singh on the poster of Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh is kick starting a prolific year workwise with her first release Chhatriwali. The film sees her play a teacher who takes up the responsibility of imparting sex education in a small town. The actress, fresh off appearing in another light-hearted comedy on a supposed taboo subject (Doctor G), sat down to chat with DNA about Chhatriwali, the need for sex education through entertainment, and her own misconceptions growing up.

Rakul plays the teacher in Chhatriwali but she was on the other end of the equation too, once. “I was in my 9th standard when we had a sex education class in school. At that time, even I was one of those kids who were giggling,” she recalls, talking about how sex education was something taboo back then too. “I was in a co-ed so I wanted to bunk that class. But now, I look back at it and wonder why it was like that. The school isn’t an actor making a film. But the educational system thought there was a need to teach this to youngsters and we found it odd because of our conditioning,” the actress adds.

Rakul feels films like Chhatriwali are important to make the conversation around sex mainstream. She adds, “We were talking about this during the trailer launch that there was this girl who thought kisses can lead to pregnancy. Even I thought for the longest time that if you kiss, you can get pregnant because nobody tells you. This girl popped a lot of contraceptives every time she kissed and it messed up her system. She had to undergo surgery. If there was awareness, it would have saved a life-altering situation. That’s what we are trying to say here.”

The film takes a light-hearted approach towards the issue but Rakul feels they have managed to strike a fine balance between humour and sensitivity. “We all had to believe in our subject. Like he said, if the scene does not have dialogue that is cringey, then I don’t have to emote anything like that. When it is written like a matter of fact, it’s simple. When the writing is real and not meant to senationalise, as an actor, I become that character who believes in the need of this conversation,” she says.

Chhatrwali, directed by Tejas Deoskar, also stars Rajesh Tailang, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi, Prachee Shah, and Dolly Ahluwalia. The film releases on Zee5 on January 20.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Registration of THESE vehicles will be cancelled from April 1, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.