Chhatriwali Twitter review: Netizens praise Rakul Preet Singh's acting, balance of social message and entertainment

Chhatriwali Twitter review: Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas starrer Chhatriwali is finally out, and the netizens have shared their review about the social comedy. The film highlights the importance of sex education and the taboos related to it.

The plot about spreading sexual education isn't new, but the conviction and narration of Tejas Vijay Deoskar impressed the audience. Many social media user shared their reaction to the film on Twitter, and they called it an entertaining watch.

A user reviewed the film saying, "Just watched #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 @Rakulpreet handled very well, except 5-10 mins everything is good. A very well directed movie. And rakul a bow for your guts. I've seen something new style of expressions in this movie which are pretty good #Evolving as an actor. Keep going." Another user added, "@Rakulpreet- Your work in #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 is great, society should get this message loudly #RakulPreetSingh." A user wrote, "Absolutely nice job by @Rakulpreet in #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5. Society needs to understand importance of sex education. Great work. Kudos to the entire team. P.S.: Amazing to see @Rakulpreet portraying different roles with ease and excellence."

Just watched #chhatriwali on Zee5 it was awesome and Rakul Mam...your acting was lovely in the movie and the movie was extremely awesome and the one and only reason for me to watch this film is you Rakul ji@Rakulpreet @tejasdeoskar@vyas_sumeet #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/JU9EkUbKdr — Dharma (@itz_dharma) January 20, 2023

Absolutely nice job by @Rakulpreet in #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 . Society needs to understand importance of sex education. Great work. Kudos to the entire team.

P. S. :Amazing to see @Rakulpreet portraying different roles with ease and excellence. — Rushabh Vasa (@VR_INDIAN) January 20, 2023

Just watched #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5@Rakulpreet handled very well, except 5-10 mins everything is good

A very well directed movie

And rakul a bow for your guts.

I've seen something new style of expressions in this movie which are pretty good#Evolving as an actor

Keep going

— Chinna (@Chinnagozeta) January 20, 2023

Recently, Rakul interacted with DNA India, In the film, Rakul plays the teacher in Chhatriwali but she was on the other end of the equation too, once. “I was in my 9th standard when we had a sex education class in school. At that time, even I was one of those kids who were giggling,” she recalls, talking about how sex education was something taboo back then too. “I was in a co-ed so I wanted to bunk that class. But now, I look back at it and wonder why it was like that. The school isn’t an actor making a film. But the educational system thought there was a need to teach this to youngsters and we found it odd because of our conditioning,” the actress adds. Rakul feels films like Chhatriwali are important to make the conversation around sex mainstream.