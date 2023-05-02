Search icon
Chatrapathi trailer: Bellamkonda Sreenivas searches his lost mother in Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli-Prabhas' film

Bellamkonda Sreenivas marks his Bollywood debut in Chatrapathi, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2005 hit Telugu film of the same name, directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Prabhas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Bellamkonda Sreenivas in Chatrapathi/YouTube screengrab Pen Studios

The trailer for the upcoming action-packed entertainer Chatrapathi was released by the makers on Tuesday, May 2. Directed by V. V. Vinayak, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is the son of film producer Bellamkonda Suresh and has worked in a few Telugu films to date.

Chatrapathi is an official Hindi remake of the 2005 Telugu film of the same name that marked the first collaboration between director SS Rajamouli and actor Prabhas, who later went on to make the period action blockbuster films - Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Talking about the upcoming film, the trailer shows Chatrapathi searching for his lost mother and brother from whom he got separated after they were thrown away from their home in Pakistan in 1985. Nushrratt Bharuccha, who plays his love interest, is also seen helping him. The action-packed 1-minute-and-58-second clip is filled with Sreenivas's titular character fighting and killing baddies. The trailer ends on a surprising note with Chatrapathi's mother, played by Bhagyashree, shooting his son.

As per a report in IANS, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said at the trailer launch, "Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. V. V. Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can't wait to bring it to audiences."

The film also stars Freddy Daruwala, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada and produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios, Chatrapathi is slated to release in theatres on May 12.

