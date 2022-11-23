Search icon
CBI concludes Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian's death was accidental

Disha Salian, 28, had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building at Malad in suburban Mumbai on June 9, 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

CBI concludes Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian's death was accidental
File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that Mumbai-based talent manager Disha Salian died, by falling from the terrace due to loss of balance, while intoxicated. People with knowledge of the matter said that Disha's death was an accident. 

The Disha Salian death case was also part of the ongoing investigation by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In the case of Disha Salian's death, the CBI did not register a separate case but probed the matter in connection with its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

The CBI investigation has now revealed that Disha was under the influence of alcohol on the day of her death and fell from the terrace due to a loss of balance.

For the unversed, Disha, 28, had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building at Malad in suburban Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020.

Disha died five days before police found the body of Sushant Singh Rajput at his rented residence in Bandra on June 14. CBI is treating Sushant's case as death by suicide and has been investigating the angle of abetment, if any, before submitting its closure report. 

