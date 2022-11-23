Search icon
Will Alia Bhatt’s daughter pursue acting? ‘Concerned’ mom has THIS to say

Alia Bhatt even opened up about raising her daughter under the public-eye and media attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in a new interview opened up about her daughter bringing up in the public eye. Also, the actress shared her reaction if her little one pursues acting as her profession. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor become parents to an adorable daughter on November 6. The couple tied the knot this year on April 14, and Alia broke the news of her pregnancy in June. 

Recently, during her pregnancy days, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star spoke to Marie Claire, and she shared her concerns, "I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot." Bhat added. She further asserted, "I don’t want there to be a sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about." 

Conversing about her daughter wanting to follow acting in her career, Alia added, "I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit."

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor. The Ayan Mukerji directorial went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2022, despite mixed reviews. Alia will next be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar's directorial will release in cinemas on April 29, 2023. 

 

 

