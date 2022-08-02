Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt reveals she faced casual sexism in film industry, says 'many times I would not notice it'

Alia Bhatt was questioned about whether she has experienced casual sexism, like fellow female producers Ekta and Rhea Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 06:19 AM IST

Alia Bhatt reveals she faced casual sexism in film industry, says 'many times I would not notice it'
Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt has discussed how she has experienced casual sexism and how inconvenient it is to hear sexist remarks without cause. Although Alia claimed she was unaware of the sexism at the time she was hearing these remarks, she later realised it.

The next time audiences will see Alia will be in the dark comedy Darlings, in which she plays a wife seeking retribution from her abusive husband. In a recent interview, Alia discussed how women are socialised to put up with awful things and how she encountered misogyny in the film industry on multiple times.

When questioned about whether she has experienced casual sexism, like fellow female producers Ekta and Rhea Kapoor.

 Alia told Mojo Story, “I think from time to time I have faced that-- casual sexism. Many times I would not notice it. When I think back now because I am so much more aware of it, it just makes so much sense as ‘oh my god that was such a sexist comment, or that I was basically a subject of extreme misogyny in that moment. That’s why now I am so much more sensitive. Sometimes my friends go like ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’”

The actor added, “But it’s not about that, just random things like ‘don’t be so sensitive, you’re being so sensitive, are you PMSing. To hell with you, I am not being sensitive, and even if I am PMSing so the hell what? You were born because women were PMSing. It gets me so annoying when people say these random things. It’s just casual. Things like ‘your bra shouldn’t be on a bed, hide the bra.’ Why hide it? It's clothes, you’re flashing your underwear I am not saying anything. It’s not like it has happened with me actively, but there is a certain understanding of how you should hide a lot of things as a woman.”

On August 5, Darlings, which also features Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, will be available on Netflix. It is Alia Bhatt's first movie, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finishes 5th in women's vault Final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.