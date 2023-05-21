Cannes 2023: Diana Penty looks glamorous and confident in a stylish tuxedo, fans say 'she is on fire'

Credit: Diana Penty/Instagram

Bollywood actress Diana Penty stunned everyone when she opted for a glamorous black tuxedo when she walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023. She was looking hot and sexy while posing for the media in Paris.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my @greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night. Whaadya’ll think?!"

Take a look:

Fans reacted to her look, one of them commented, "she is on fire," the second one said, "perfect." The third person commented, "Better than Alia, Urvashi n Aish." The fourth one commented, "beauty and elegance."

On Saturday, Diana Penty walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in collaboration with Grey Goose. The actress was seen stunning in a nude glittery outfit that had blue and red stones on it. The actress took to Instagram and shared her sizzling look. The fans couldn't stop admiring her beauty and some even thought that her look is the best one so far in the event. Here's a look at the actress' mesmerizing pics.

Diana Penty donned an outfit designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India. Her glittering nude outfit was embellished with red and blue stones and the actress opted for golden earrings with the outfit which were from Zarin Jewelry. The actress' look is styled by Namita Alexander.

Diana Penty's fans were in awe of her beauty and couldn't stop praising the actress' look. One of the comments read, "Killed it. especially hair with this whole look uff. So filmy but sexy. love the jewel look." Another wrote, "you are looking gorgeous." Another said, "Slayer is back at Cannes." Another fan commented, "finally a Cannes-worthy look." Another comment read, "best look so far in Cannes."