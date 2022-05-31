Cannes 2022: Priyanka Chopra expresses happiness for Asian talents getting recognised by film festival

File Photo

Recognition of Asian talent at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has made Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas extremely happy and proud. According to the report of ANI, on Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and congratulated all the winners of Cannes 2022. “Cannes Film Festival 2022. Congratulations to all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. It’s especially heartening to see the recognition for all the powerful talent from Asia."

In the stories following the note, she shared photos of the films, makers, actors, or artists from Asia who got recognition at Cannes 2022. She also shared photos of the filmmakers, actors and other artistes from Asia who got recognition at the prestigious event. It included a picture of Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen whose documentary, All That Breathes, won the L’Oeil d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. It was India’s only entry at the festival. The documentary revolves around the lives of brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and deal with injured birds, particularly the black kites. According to sources, the first story after the note had a photo of team Joyland that won Jury Prize of the Un Certain Regard & Queer Palm. The next story had photos of those who won awards for Best Screenplay and Best Actor. There were more Asians too who got special mentions.

Meanwhile on the work front, her next Bollywood film will be Jee Le Zaara directed by Farhan Akhtar starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.