Brahmastra star Mouni Roy reacts to film's success, says 'patience has paid off'

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy in lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

Credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, collected good numbers at the box office on day 1. It was one of the most anticipated films, released on September 9. 

Mouni Roy, one of the most versatile actresses, opened up about the film and her journey. Mouni said, "Brahmastra is not just a film but an emotion which I will cherish for the rest of my life. As a team, we all tried our best to tell a different story and offer something new and out of this world to the audience."

The actress, who started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later on went on to be part of a number of shows including Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Kasturi and also did Bollywood movies such as Run, Tum Bin 2 and many more, says that this movie is not just like any other project for her but it is more like emotion and she is happy with the response she is getting on social media from her fans.

"I am truly overwhelmed with the amazing response the film and my character have been receiving. I have dedicated myself thoroughly to my role Junoon and I am glad the patience has paid off," she wraps up. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was released on September 9. 

Bollywood Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have also reviewed the film and praised the team of Brahmastra. After watching the film, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer and wrote, “an adventure for the big screen… A ride like no other…. Loved being in a movie theatre and had a blast watching @ayan_mukerji’s vision come to life…..”

He added, “My 2 favourites actors and humans set the screen on fire 9litreally) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. From The king Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience….”

(With inputs from IANS)

Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
